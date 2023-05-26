Paavi Nenjae: Ilaiyaraaja puts together a jazzy composition for Amazon Original series Modern Love Chennai

The music album of recently released Amazon Original series Modern Love Chennai brings one of the finest music composers and singers from the Tamil industry. The streaming service today dropped the lyrical music video of the song ‘Paavi Nenjae’ composed by maestro Illayaraaja from the episode Ninaivo Oru Paravai. The episode features Wamiqa Gabbi and PB exhibiting sizzling chemistry in a story about the modern-day relationship. The melody, orchestra, and the composition of the retro-jazz tunes exceptionally complement the episode’s plot.

The captivating song, comprising Illayaraaja’s vocals and composition, Yuga Bharathi’s lyrics as well as Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s vision, beautifully depicts modern-day romance. Enjoy ‘Paavi Nenjae’ while immersing yourself in a one-of-a-kind love story set in Chennai.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai brings together six brilliant creators of Indian cinema with their creations, Bharathiraja directed Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, Balaji Sakthivel directed Imaigal, Rajumurugan directed ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal’, Krishnakumar Ramakumar directed Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji, Akshay Sundher directed Margazhi, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja directed Ninaivo Oru Paravai.

Music composers for the series include Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G. V. Prakash Kumar, and Sean Roldan, with songs written by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar. The Amazon Original series will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 18, 2023