Padhte Jao Baccha: First song from Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical Music School is out

After unveiling the motion poster along with the release date announcement, the makers of maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical Music School have dropped the first song from the film, ‘Padhte Jao Baccha’, offering a glimpse into the premise of the film.

Subtly mocking the persistent dominance of parents to achieve the highest academic excellence, ‘Padhte Jao Baccha’ depicts the most pivotal supporting cast of the film- the children, breaking free to live in the moment mimicking the parents.

Composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Padhte Jao Baccha is penned by Dr. Sagar and Raman Raghuvanshi, crooned by Priya Mali, Aditya Balajii, Hrithik Jayakish, Padmaja Sreenivasan Vaimu and Sandeep, while the upbeat and foot-tapping song is choreographed by Adam Murray.

Tracing the prevailing academic pressure faced by young students, Music School asserts the importance of overall development of children. Emphasising on the balance of academic achievements and participation extra-curricular activities, the musical drives the narrative of an important and intense subject in an entertaining manner, supported by 11 songs, three of which are from the classic musical Sound of Music, adapted for Indian sensibilities and audience.

Starring Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaam and Prakash Raj along with debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in critical roles, other cast members of Music School comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi / Tamil versions and Dil Raju in Telugu.