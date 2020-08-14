‘Pandemic’ series of actress Bidita Bag inspires and channels message of AtmaNirbhar

Actress Bidita Bag encapsulates all the harrowing experiences India has gone during this pandemic and moulds it into a powerful message for the 73rd Independence Day. All this has been captured in a 1 minute long footage which the actress shared on her Instagram which has been titled ‘Pandemic Series’. The video captures all the major tragedies that unfolded due to the catastrophic Coronavirus. The pandemic has left several scars to our memories and this video is the celebration of human persistence despite the several odds faced in these times.

In the clip, we see Bidita playing multiple characters who capture the essence of Rachita Chauhan’s impeccable poetry in the background. Throughout the video, we see a series of still images depicting a situation which is deeply entrenched in our minds. It video opens with lines like “thaes lagi zindagi ko andekha sa hai darr, roti ke majdoor chal pade niraash tapte raaston par” and multiple walking stills by Bidita wearing gamcha or pretend holding a baby which aptly depicts the plight of migrant workers. These moments recreated are simple but yet very heart wrenching.

Not only this but we also see the images of policemen arresting people for disobeying lockdown rules, medical staff treating the patients, several dead bodies lying on the floor, the helpless pregnant woman not getting the access to a hospital and many more. These all images aren’t alien to us and reminds us of what we have gone through. The ultimate message of this Pandemic Series is for all of us to be “Atma Nirbhar” and stay united with this following independence day.

The idea for this piece of art has been conceptualised by Photographer Somsubhra Sarkaar who also shot the series all by himself, while the music credit lies with besound.com. The ‘Pandemic’ series has been edited by Anshul R Gupta and it is the presentation of ‘mediatribe.in’. Sarkar says, “The experience from the last few months, as a sensitive citizen of India and a creative person, has led me to the conceptualisation of the series ‘Pandemic.”

Rima Mishra, founder of Media Tribe who agreed to help spread the video online adds, “No one can stop Somsubhro Sarkaar from creating magic. Even during the pandemic he and Bidita worked hard to shoot this very creative pandemic video. Resilience helps us survive and fight the disease better is what Rachita tells us through her poem. We should reassure ourselves that normalcy will return.”

Planet Bollywood wishes a very Happy Independence day. Watch Video: