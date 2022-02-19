Panga actor Yagya Bhasin to play a pivotal role in Bal Naren

Child artist Yagya Bhasin best known for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and TV shows like CID and Yeh Hain Chahatein now he will be seen in Bidita Bag, Rajniesh Duggal, Govind Namdev and Vindu Dara Singh starrer Bal Naren in a pivotal role. The film is inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the film and his role he says, “Bal Naren is a Hindi feature film, produced by Soham Rockstar entertainment, producer is Deepak Mukut sir and directed by Mr. Pawan Nagpal sir. It feels immense pleasure to work with stars like Rajniesh Duggal sir, Bidita Bag ma’am, Govind Namdev sir and Vindu Dara Singh sir. In this film, Naren a young boy is inspired by the great social message Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and he is determined to make his unhygienic village clean because of his personal life experience in the film. You need to watch the film to know what that incident was that made him so determined to make his village clean and hygienic.”

Sharing about his learnings from such great ensemble cast he tells,”It feels great, I feel very proud to work with such an amazing cast and share the screen with them. And we used to have a lot of fun and everyone used to love and care for me like a family. Yes! I acquired a lot of knowledge and learnings from them. I learnt new acting techniques and skills that’ll help polish my acting skills. I learnt how to act and how to take advantage of when a camera is facing a certain angle and also techniques of improvisation. And much much more..!”

Sharing about if he wishes to work in web series after doing TV and films, he states,”It clearly and purely depends on the role. If there’s a good role and a script for me in a webseries, I wouldn’t mind doing it. It clearly depends on the role, if the role is good for me I won’t matter if it’s a film, tv or even a web. It only depends on the script and role.”