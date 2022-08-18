Pankaj Tripathi describes Madhav Mishra as a regular, Mumbai local man on Hotstar Specials Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach

Madhav Mishra, silver medalist, LLB is back with his toughest case because, seedha ya simple inke syllabus mein hai hi nahi! The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, Pankaj Tripathi shares how he has always found a similarity between him and his beloved character, Madhav Mishra.

“Madhav Mishra is an aam admi so there is a high reliability to his character. His behaviour, mannerisms, sense of timing and body language all make him easy to understand and relate. He is just a regular man whom you might find in a Mumbai local. This is why viewers connect with him so much,” said the star.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!