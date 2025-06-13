Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his love for culinary art and the transformative power of travel and culture

In a delightful revelation, celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up about his lesser-known passion—cooking. He also revealed that the dishes he cooks the best “Yes, I like to cook. I cook Turai sabzi very well, I add only salt, meethi and haldi in it, that’s all, I avoid spices. I can also cook Dal Rice and Bihari Dishes very well”

But his insights extended far beyond the stove. When asked if someone aspires to be like the younger version of him he suggested traveling “Travel is not merely an act of leisure but an awakening, an essential ingredient in broadening one’s horizons and understanding life beyond the familiar” *he further added “Every city, every culture has a rhythm. When you immerse yourself in that rhythm, your perspective shifts—your empathy expands”

On the “The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra” produced by Gautam Thakker Films, he also passionately encouraged individuals, especially the younger generation, to immerse themselves in the world of art, literature, and live performance. From concerts and music festivals to thought-provoking literature conclaves, Pankaj Tripathi believes these gatherings are not just events—they are catalysts for personal evolution.

“These experiences refine your sensibilities. They shape your identity, nurture your creativity, and offer you a passport into the soulful depth of humanity” he reflected.