Pankaj Tripathi to host first time a radio show for BIG FM

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to step into the role of a radio host for the first time for BIG FM’s show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho season 3.

Sharing his excitement, he says, “I am thrilled to don the hat of a radio host for the first time for BIG FM’s Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho season 3, a show that presents varied perspectives on important topics. As an actor, I’ve always believed in the power of screenplay, but as a host for the radio network, I’m excited to explore the power of storytelling in an audio format. Sometimes, all it takes is a change in mindset to see the world differently and with this show, we will be aiming exactly that.”

The first season of the show was led by Vidya Balan who discussed an array of topics which may be considered taboo, while Season 2 was hosted by Sadhguru focussing on mental wellbeing and spirituality.

The show is expected to go on air in the last week of October.