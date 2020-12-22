Panorama Spotlight backed documentary In Our World to make its world premiere at the 51st International Film Festival of India Goa 

‘In Our World’ a documentary backed by Panorama Spotlight and directed by Shreedhar BS is all set to make its world premiere at the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, one of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals to be held in Goa.

The documentary will be premiering under the film festival’s ‘Indian Panorama’ section. In Our World documents the lives of three autistic children through detailed interviews of parents, teachers and therapists and explores a varied and distinct set of experiences that helps unpack the complexities of such lives to garner a nuanced understanding of ASD.

The documentary takes us through their day-to-day lived reality, to unpack their world and bring about a nuanced understanding so we can all co-exist with love and respect. The date of its premiere will be announced soon.