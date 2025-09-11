Papon announces Shaam-E-Mehfil tour across six cities

King of soulful music Papon, the acclaimed Indian singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer, has announced his upcoming concert series titled Shaam-E-Mehfil with Papon. The special tour will bring together ghazals, nazms, reimagined Bollywood classics and some of Papon’s most loved songs, all presented in his signature contemporary style.

The tour will feature Papon performing with his band of exceptionally talented musicians, creating an intimate mehfil-style setting for audiences across the country. Known for his versatility and soulful renditions, the singer aims to celebrate his deep-rooted love for ghazals through this specially curated series.

The Shaam-E-Mehfil tour will begin in Pune on October 4, followed by Mumbai on October 11 and Kolkata on October 12. In November, the performances will continue with Jaipur on November 1, Bengaluru on November 2, and Delhi on November 8.

Announcing the series on Instagram, Papon shared a post, “Shaam-E-Mehfil with Papon ✨ An evening where soulful ghazals, timeless Bollywood classics, and heartfelt nazms come alive. Seats are limited. Don’t miss this beautiful evening!”

Along with this tour, Papon is also working on his upcoming ghazal album, which is expected to be released soon. Through both the tour and the album, the singer is set to offer fans a rare musical experience that blends tradition with contemporary expression, making each evening a memorable journey into the world of soulful music.