Papon attends Coldplay concert in Mumbai with family amidst hectic schedule

Renowned singer and composer Papon, recently took a well-deserved break from his busy schedule to attend the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. The singer was accompanied by his wife, Shweta Mahanta, and their kids, making the event into a memorable family outing.

Despite juggling multiple gigs and a packed schedule, Papon prioritized spending quality time with his loved ones while enjoying the legendary British band’s electrifying performance.

Sharing glimpses from the concert on his social media, Papon wrote, “Managed to do this between gigs and touring! This one was for my son Puhor! Moments of Joy! And this made me feel more grateful to my fans, who make it to concerts through long queues and traffic to stand for us for so long! It’s easier to be on stage! My back gave up! But moments to cherish for ever!“

The family was seen soaking in the vibrant atmosphere as Coldplay performed their global chartbusters.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFCGP_4ob6w/?img_index=2&igsh=eXdsM2xpMGFyMXE1