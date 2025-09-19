Papon delivers back-to-back soulful tracks across films

From the film Tu Meri Poori Kahani, Papon has recorded six male versions composed by Anu Malik with lyrics by Shweta Bothra – Tu Meri Poori Kahani, a romantic ballad; Bhoolane Ki Tumko, an ode to lingering memories; Kaun Hai Woh, a reflective take on love’s mystery; Ab Jab Ki Tu Nahi Hai, centred on loss and separation; Kuch Toh Hai Woh, a quiet confession of unspoken feelings; and Yeh Ishq Hai, celebrating the fullness of love. All six tracks lean on ghazal-tinged arrangements and showcase the singer’s emotive range.

Keeping the momentum, Papon next joined Shilpa Rao for Ul Jalool Ishq from Gustaakh Ishq, a Vishal Bhardwaj composition with lyrics by Gulzar that revives old-school romance. He also voiced Hua Na for Jolly LLB 3, a soft, expressive number in the same soulful vein.

Industry watchers say the run underlines Papon’s knack for blending contemporary production with the timeless feel of classic love songs—a combination that has earned him both critical acclaim and a swelling fan response across streaming platforms.