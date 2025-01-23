Papon wins hearts in Sri Lanka with a soulful performance on India’s 76th Republic Day

Papon received an overwhelming response from Sri Lankan fans during a musical evening held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo. The event, organized by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre at High Commission of India to mark India’s 76th Republic Day, showcased Papon’s extraordinary talent and left the audience spellbound.

The event saw a predominantly Sri Lankan audience in attendance, ranging from monks to ministers, reflecting the diverse fabric of the nation.

Papon’s heartfelt performance included Indian folk classics and popular Bollywood hits, captivating the audience and earning thunderous applause throughout the evening. His soulful voice struck a chord with the Sri Lankan audience, many of whom were experiencing his music live for the first time. The love and admiration poured in as fans sang along and swayed to his melodies, making the concert an unforgettable experience.

The event highlighted the strong cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the presence of prominent Sri Lankan dignitaries adding to its significance.

On the work front, Papon has dropped his second single Room Khali Hai from his independent album.