Parambrata Chatterjee’s Ghore Pherar Gaan premiered at the London Indian Film Festival

Parambrata Chatterjee is riding high with impressive work both in Bollywood and Tollywood film industry . Parambrata Chatterjee is a big name in the Bengali entertainment industry that is always being acclaimed for his gratifying work by the audiences and Industry.

The prolific actor-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee has his hands full with some good projects this year, which is also savoring the success of the recent movies.

Parambrata is currently in London where two of his films were screened . The first one was ‘Ghore Pherar Gaan, which premiered on 2nd July at the London Indian Film Festival,which is directed by Aritra Sen who is Parambrata’s friend and partner for years in his production house. Ghare Pherar Gaan’, it’s a musical film, also focusing on the complexities of a modern relationship. This is the first time Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ishaa Saha are pairing up. Gourab Chattopadhyay and Anasua Majumder are also part of the cast.

The other one was the critically acclaimed Abhijaan, a biopic based on the life of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee,which had a private commercial screening on 3rd July in London, directed by Parambrata Chatterjee himself . The film stars the late legendary actor, Jisshu Sengupta, Paoli Dam and Basabdatta. The film was released in April 2022, on the occasion of Bengali New Year. The Versatile actor Parambrata is extremely happy about the love and positive responses he received from the audiences at the screening.