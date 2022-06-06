Parchaiyaan: Director Chandrakant Singh and Actress Sezal Sharma talk about their short film which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival

Director Chandrakant Singh has helmed several feature films like ‘Rama Rama Kya Hai Dramaaa’, ‘Bin Bulaye Baraati’, ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Main Zaroor Aaunga’. He has recently made a short film called ‘Parchaiyaan’ that was screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about the inspiration behind the film, he says, “I have been hugely inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi saab’s poetry and songs. I have also read about his life extensively. My film is not a biopic on Sahir saab. It is a contemporary about a modern couple. We have touched upon some of the incidents from Sahir saab and Amrita Pritam’s relationship and weaved it in the story. The couple’s relationship is based on the poetry written by Sahir saab and some incidents from his life. Cannes is a mecca for filmmakers, actors and technicians. It was an honour for us to see our film being screened there.”

The male lead in the film is Tanuj Virwani who is known for playing Vayu Raghavan in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Inside Edge’. The female lead in the Sezal Sharma who has played important parts in films like ‘31st October’.

Elaborating on her character in the film, she says, “I have played intense characters in the past but this was quite different. When Chandrakant sir narrated the script to me, I found it to be very different. Poetry plays an important role in the film. I was very excited when I got to know the film has been selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. This is my third film to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival after ‘Game Paisa Ladki’ and ‘Omaya’.”

Apart from Cannes, ‘Parchaiyaan’ has garnered accolades at several other prestigious film festivals across the world. The makers will soon release it on an OTT platform so that people can watch it in India as well.