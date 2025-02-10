Paresh Pahuja announces Voice Notes Concert India Tour

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and composer Paresh Pahuja, celebrated for his captivating portrayal of Mahi in Amazon Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits, today announced a first-of its-kind six-city concert tour produced and presented by Team Innovation in association with Bluprint. Titled ‘The Voice Notes Concert by Paresh Pahuja & Friends’, innovative undertaking reimagines the live music experience, seamlessly blending immersive storytelling with captivating musical performances and promises to redefine the Indian live music landscape

This tour, spanning March and April 2025, will grace six meticulously selected venues across India: Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Each performance space has been thoughtfully chosen for its ability to foster an intimate and intensely personal atmosphere, accommodating a carefully curated audience of approximately 1,000-1,500 guests per show, ensuring a profound connection between the artist and his audience.

Inspired by the evocative narratives of cinematic masterpieces such as La La Land and Past Lives, each 120-minute performance will unfold as a meticulously crafted journey. Twelve original compositions will be interwoven with six carefully curated voice notes, narrating a poignant and emotionally resonant story of love’s evolution—from its incandescent beginnings to its inherent complexities and enduring power. Pahuja’s celebrated repertoire will be featured prominently, including acclaimed tracks like ‘Dooron Dooron’, ‘Botalaan’ and ‘Mascara’, showcasing his mastery of blending contemporary pop and indie-rock sensibilities with the rich tapestry of traditional Bollywood influences.

The tour will commence at the iconic Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on March 6, followed by a performance at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on March 27. Subsequent shows will be held at HK Hall Auditorium Ahmedabad on March 30 and at the prestigious Sangit Kala Mandir in Kolkata on April 6, culminating in performances at Prestige Centre For Performing Arts in Bengaluru on April 12 and lastly Mumbai on April 27.

Reflecting on his vision Paresh Pahuja states, “This isn’t just a concert; it’s a cinematic exploration of modern love. Every voice note and song has been carefully designed to take the audience on a demonstrative odyssey, resonating on both a personal and universal level. Our aim is to elevate the fan experience, making it more intimate, narrative-driven, and profoundly meaningful. This tour marks a bold step forward in live entertainment, perfectly aligned with the growing demand for authentic experiences that break free from conventional performance boundaries. The carefully curated blend of contemporary pop, indie rock, and classical Bollywood influences creates a rich and dynamic soundscape that pays homage to musical tradition while embracing modern innovation.”

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation states, “The Voice Notes Concert is poised to redefine the very concept of the live music experience, masterfully intertwining the power of poetry, the artistry of music and the emotional resonance of storytelling into a bespoke event unparalleled in the Indian entertainment landscape. This meticulously crafted experience caters to those who appreciate the profound value of true intimacy. We transform the conventional concert into a deeply immersive sensory and emotional journey that lingers long after the final note has faded. Paresh Pahuja’s unique position at the intersection of digital streaming and independent music makes him ideally suited to spearhead this artistic endeavor. His work eloquently bridges generational and cultural divides, resonating with audiences across a wide spectrum of musical sensibilities.”

The Voice Notes Concert is curated for a discerning audience of urban cultural enthusiasts in the age group of 20-40 years who value artistic authenticity and deeply resonate with emotionally evocative experiences. The experience extends beyond the stage, with exclusive offerings such as meet-and-greet sessions and limited-edition memorabilia, providing fans with an unparalleled connection to the artist.

For ticket information and further details, visit www.bookmyshow.com