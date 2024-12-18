Paresh Pahuja as Mahi steals the spotlight in Bandish Bandits Season 2 as a rebellious rockstar

Few actors in the Indian entertainment industry manage to bring authenticity to every role they play, and Paresh Pahuja is undoubtedly one of them. With his latest portrayal of ‘Mahi,’ he’s not just winning hearts, he’s making us swoon.

Reflecting on his journey to join this musical masterpiece, Paresh shared, “Bandish Bandits is one of the most magical experiences of my life because I have really manifested this project. When I saw the first season, I was so angry, I questioned the universe why I wasn’t part of something like this. Maine itni intensity ke saath yeh thoughts kahe the ki they finally came true. Surely, there were hiccups too, but it all worked out well, credit goes to our director Anand Tiwari.”

Paresh’s deep connection to his character shines through. As he explained, “Anand really went out of the way and gave me the liberty to play ‘Mahi.’ For me, ‘Mahi; equates music and magic! The fact that I am a musician, the fact that my favourite movie happens to be ‘Rockstar,’ it was certainly a dream to work on this one. I wish to do a lot more projects where I can explore music.”

Coming off the critical success of Kadak Singh, Paresh continues his winning streak with Bandish Bandits Season 2, adding yet another gem to his already shining repertoire. This performance isn’t just a role, it’s a celebration of art, music, and everything Paresh stands for.