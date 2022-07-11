Paresh Rawal, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Tanuja and many others embrace launch of Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta’s biography of Sanjeev Kumar

Late actor Sanjeev Kumar’s journey as an actor has inspired many to foray into acting yet it is the least talked about quest so far. Sanjeev Kumar, who gave us films like ‘Mausam’ and ‘Aandhi’ has always been a common man’s superstar.

The roles he played were widely related to the masses and without a doubt, the actor deserves to be written about. His beloved nephew Uday Jariwala and author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta together present a biography ‘Sanjeev Kumar- The Actor We All Loved’ that takes us through his journey of becoming Bollywood’s biggest star ever.

Some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Paresh Rawal, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi Sarita Joshi, Anju Mahendru and Sachin Pilgaonkar not only are endorsing the book but they have given their special inputs about Sanjeev Kumar in the book.

Shatrughan Sinha posts – Very happy to receive this book on one of the most loved, admired actors as well my friend, philosopher and guide #SanjeevKumar on my wedding anniversary and his birthday which we always celebrated together. Shot by my son @luvsinha

Talking about the response the authors are receiving from the film fraternity and the readers, Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta says, “ I am so grateful for the support the book has received from actors and the veterans of the industry who knew Haribhai. And I am also elated that readers are enjoying Sanjeev Kumar’s journey. Most of all, Im grateful to my co-author Uday Jariwala, who was just 12 years old when he performed Haribhai’s last rites. He has been the force behind the book.”

‘Sanjeev Kumar – The Actor We All Loved’ book was launched on the late actor’s birth anniversary- on 9th July. Book lovers are already in awe of the book. The book is well researched and is thoroughly entertaining to read and is getting all kinds of appreciation on the social media as well.