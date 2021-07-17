Paresh Rawal starts shooting for his comeback Gujarati film Dear Father

After almost 40 long years Paresh Rawal is ready to get back To Gujarati Cinema. The actor started shooting for the Gujarati film ‘Dear Father’ two days ago. The film is based on his successful play by the same name.



Along with Paresh Rawal, ‘Dear Father’ stars Manasi Parekh and Chetan Dhanani in prominent roles. The film is being directed by Umang Vyas, produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under the banner Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd and 72* East Production.

The film is being co-produced by Swaroop Sampat Rawal and written by Dr. Vivek Bele, Late Uttam Gada and Aditya Rawal. Sanchita Chatterjee is the associate producer and the director of photography is Dhawalika Singh.