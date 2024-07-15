Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attend the prestigious Wimbledon Finals

Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha were seen attending the Wimbledon Finals last evening, adding a touch of glamour to the prestigious event. The couple made a stylish appearance together.

Parineeti and Raghav’s presence at the finals highlights the duo’s love for sports. Not only are they tennis enthusiasts, but share a passion for many sports as they have been seen attending Indian Cricket and Football matches, as well as a game of Football in London. Furthermore, they played a game of cricket at their own wedding too!

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was also spotted earlier this week at the Wimbledon Semifinals, showcasing his support for the sport.

Parineeti Chopra’s attendance at the Wimbledon Finals and other sporting events not only emphasizes her multifaceted personality but also her ability to seamlessly transition from the silver screen to international sporting events, making her a true global icon.