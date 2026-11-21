It’s a special celebration for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as their little boy turned one! Making the occasion even more memorable, the couple decided to put on their chef hats and bake a baby-friendly birthday cake for their son.

In a special video shared on Parineeti’s YouTube channel, the two come together in the kitchen to prepare a homemade cake for their little one. Adding their personal touch to the birthday celebrations, Parineeti and Raghav made the occasion all about love, togetherness and creating beautiful memories as parents.

The adorable video offers a sweet glimpse into the couple’s journey as they celebrate this special milestone with their little boy.