Parineeti Chopra joins Akshay Kumar in Pooja Entertainment’s next

Recently social media went abuzz when Akshay Kumar’s images from the fields of London and Yorkshire were leaked. A source close to the film had confirmed that Akshay Kumar is shooting for Pooja Entertainments untitled next, based on a real-life hero and his bravery in a rescue operation at a coal mine. Now we have learnt that Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the female lead, opposite the superstar. She took to social media posting an image of her and Akshay Kumar with the caption “We are back

This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi gupshup is the same @AkshayKumar #Newbeginings #Poojaentertainment ”

Needless to say, off set- the duo look super cool together in York.

The film is the story of chief mining engineer Jaswant Gill, who rescued miners stuck inside the coal mine. We are excited to see this pair come together after so long.

Akshay and Parineeti the hit duo come together on the big screen after ‘Kesari’ which was released in 2019. On the other hand, ever since Akshay Kumar’s look from the film has surfaced, it has been trending on social media. The project is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai who previously directed Akshay in Rustom and production is done by Pooja Entertainment. We have heard that the production company has blocked over 100 acres for shooting and the film is touted to be the grandest Indian film in terms of scale, ever shot in UK.

“Bellbottom”, another film by the same production house, starring Akshay Kumar, was also shot in Scotland and was one of the first projects globally to start and finish shoot during the pandemic. The film went on to become the first film to unlock theatres post-COVID.