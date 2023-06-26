Parineeti Chopra pays homage to her mentor Dibyendu Bhattacharya by touching his feet as she presents him with a prestigious award

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, renowned for his authentic portrayals and acclaimed performances in both blockbuster OTT releases and silver screen ventures, was recently honored at the esteemed Brands Impact Awards. Parineeti Chopra, who had the privilege of being his student, had the honor of bestowing the award upon him.

In a heartfelt gesture, Parineeti began by touching Dibyendu’s feet, symbolizing her deep respect and gratitude.

She reminisced about her early days in the industry, highlighting, “So, before my actual first experience, I had never gone to an acting class, I had no professional experience. I was an investment banker who had returned from London. Mujhe nahi pata tha acting kya hota hai. I was sent for acting workshops to Debu Sir (Dibyendu Bhattacharya). He is the guy who has actually taught me about the placement of the camera, where an actor needs to face, you have to keep quiet after someone says cut. He has taught me everything “.

Notably, Parineeti and Dibyendu have previously shared screen space in the film “Code Name: Tiranga” and are set to reunite in their upcoming project, “Capsule Gill,” featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.