Parineeti Chopra returns to India for upcoming projects

Parineeti Chopra has been on a roll this year with the widespread acclaim for her movie Chamkila, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The movie tells the story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, and Parineeti plays the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

The actress underwent a significant transformation, gaining 16 kgs for her role in the film. She divides her time between London and India, and for the last few months, she has been in London. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress recently mentioned in an interview that she has been exploring work opportunities in London.

A source close to her shared further insights, stating, “Parineeti has been in London for the last couple of months and has even signed up with an agency to help her explore projects in the UK. She has been reading a lot of scripts there because she frequently travels back and forth. She also has a few work commitments in Mumbai that she will be resuming once she is back in the coming weeks. After the success of Chamkila, she has been receiving a lot of queries for upcoming projects, which is a major reason for her return to Mumbai.”

In response to a question during her AMA session about why she is in London, Parineeti said that she frequently travels between London, as it is her second home, and Mumbai, because it is her workplace. She also jokingly added that Delhi is her “sasural.” In another question, she mentioned that she is back and that we should be excited to see what she brings to the table next!