Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila wins big at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Parineeti Chopra’s powerful portrayal of Amarjot Kaur in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila has not only won hearts but also accolades. The film has been awarded the ‘Breakout Film of the Year’ at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Overwhelmed by the recognition, Parineeti expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored that Chamkila has been recognized as the Breakout Film of the Year at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This film holds a special place in my heart, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the love and appreciation it’s receiving. Chamkila’s story is one of resilience and passion, and I’m grateful to have been a part of bringing it to life.”

Parineeti’s ability to embody the complexities of Amarjot’s character, from her quiet strength to her moments of vulnerability, has earned her immense praise. This win marks another feather in the cap for Parineeti Chopra, who has consistently delivered powerful performances throughout her career.