Parineeti Chopra’s Chamkila becomes the most watched OTT film of 2024

Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ tops the most watched and most liked films of 2024

Ormax recently released their semi-annual report on most-watched and liked OTT films of 2024 recently, and it was Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh starrer “Amar Singh Chamkila” that emerged as a clear winner in this category.

Critics as well as the audience were all praises for Parineeti Chopra for her captivating performance as Amarjot Kaur, a role for which she even underwent a transformation and gained 16 kgs, once again showing her dedication to her craft.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, “Amar Singh Chamkila” has captivated audiences as it tells the story of the Punjabi Singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film’s success is a testament to the powerful performances by cast, coupled with Ali’s signature storytelling.

According to a recent report, the success of projects like Parineeti’s ‘Chamkila’ among others have also contributed the revenue growth of Netflix in Q2.