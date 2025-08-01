Parth Srivastava- Sireesha Bhagavatula collaborate on new single Jaane Jaan featuring Twarita Nagar  

T-Series, India’s premier music label, proudly presents ‘Jaane Jaan’, a romantic auditory delight featuring the talented duo of Parth Srivastava and Sireesha Bhagavatula. This enchanting single encapsulates the essence of love and serendipity, inviting listeners into a gentle, rain-soaked narrative that celebrates the magic of unexpected encounters.



The single intricately weaves a tale of newfound connections, illustrating how certain individuals have the power to infuse our lives with warmth and vibrancy, transforming the mundane into the extraordinary. The accompanying music video beautifully captures the subtle nuances of emotional intimacy and fleeting moments that leave an indelible mark on our hearts.





The visual narrative is brought to life by the compelling performances of film actress, theatre artist and digital sensation Twarita Nagar, alongside content creator Hamza Syed, who assume the lead roles under the expert direction of Himanshu Nisha Tyagi. The music video exudes a captivating blend of chemistry, charm and freshness, having already generated significant buzz online with its eye-catching poster. The romantic aesthetic and vibrant energy of the video promise to resonate deeply with audiences, with the teaser setting hearts racing and the visuals garnering exceptional praise for their artistic appeal.



Known for her engaging and relatable content across various social media platforms as well as her roles in films like Not Dating, Dating In Office, Love on Arrival and Production No. 2, Twarita Nagar yet again embraces a new creative identity in ‘Jaane Jaan’.



Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Twarita Nagar shares, “Being part of ‘Jaane Jaan’ with T-Series has been an absolute delight and dream come true. It’s a story filled with emotions and moments that many will find relatable. I cannot wait for everyone to watch it and experience the magic we’ve endeavoured to create.”