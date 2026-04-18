Parul Yadav turns heads in a ₹3 lakh Gauri & Nainika gown at INCA Awards night

At the recently held INCA Awards, actor Parul Yadav made a striking style statement, stepping onto the red carpet in an opulent creation by luxury designer duo Gauri & Nainika. The appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the evening, with her ensemble reportedly valued at around ₹3 lakhs.

The event, INCA Awards, is known for celebrating talent across film and entertainment, but this year’s red carpet also doubled as a runway for high-fashion couture. Parul’s look stood out for its balance of glamour and elegance, fitting seamlessly into the night’s celebratory tone.

Her gown, crafted by Gauri & Nainika, reflected the label’s signature aesthetic—romantic silhouettes, structured tailoring, and dramatic flow. Designed in a floor-sweeping cut, the dress featured soft layering and a refined structure that enhanced movement, creating a cinematic effect with every step. The detailing leaned into understated luxury rather than heavy embellishment, allowing the silhouette itself to remain the focal point.

Styling choices kept the look polished and cohesive. With minimal accessories and a clean beauty approach, the emphasis stayed on the gown’s sculptural form. Soft waves and a natural makeup palette complemented the ensemble, giving it a modern red-carpet finish without overpowering the outfit.

Fashion observers noted that the look aligns with a growing trend in Indian celebrity styling—favoring timeless couture pieces over overly experimental designs for major award nights. The gown’s reported ₹3 lakh price tag further highlights the continued demand for high-end designer wear in celebrity appearances, where fashion plays a central role in public image and event storytelling.

Parul’s appearance at the INCA Awards ultimately reinforced her presence on the fashion radar, with the look adding to the ongoing conversation around Indian couture’s evolving red-carpet identity.