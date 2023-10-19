Parvin Dabas continues shooting despite serious shoulder injury

Parvin Dabas is the classic example of someone who wears multiple hats at the same time and successfully. He’s a successful entrepreneur and actor and we are all aware of his contribution to the field of sports, especially armwrestling as he has played a crucial role in putting Indian armwrestling in the global map.

While there have been many stories in the past about Parvin and his visionary approach towards entrepreneurship, this time, we hear something really inspiring when it comes to his love for the craft of acting and performing arts.

As per credible sources, Parvin has been acting in a huge OTT show. While this appears to be good news, the actor unfortunately injured his shoulder muscle in a terrible manner outside of the shoot. He tore his shoulder muscle but despite that, he continued to finish his shoot which also involved many action scenes.

To tell you all a bit more about the injury, it’s been some months that the shoulder injury happened and didn’t heal despite going because of which he finally went through stem cell treatment which also coincided with some of his extra scenes for the show. Not just did he turn up for the shoot, he also took off the sling he was wearing for the scenes and that was superman stuff indeed. The fact that he put himself second to ensure his team doesn’t suffer and that there are no unnecessary losses incurred due to his injury shows his dedication, commitment and most importantly, empathy towards his team and that’s a sign of a great and professional human being indeed.

Parvin was recently seen in Made In Heaven Season 2 where he got a lot of love all over the globe. Apart from the huge OTT show we are talking about, he also has Tahira Kashyap’s ’Sharmajee Ki Beti’ and Sikander Sidhu’s ‘The Room’ alongside Anupam Kher. As far as his sporting venture is concerned, he was also in the limelight for conducting a magnanimous tournament like Pro Panja League successfully. It had a huge viewership on Sony Sports Network and even actor/entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, came on board as a partner. He is currently prepping for season 2 of Pro Panja League and it’s all set to get bigger and better.