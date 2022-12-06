Pashmina Roshan urges fans and followers to donate in support of girl education, spends time with young girls in Vrindavan

Taking a step towards donating for the noble cause of girl child education, young and upcoming star, Pashmina Roshan shares a heartwarming post on social media urging her fans and followers to donate to promote literacy of young girls.

Pashmina Roshan recently visited a school Vrindavan, which provides free education, food, transport and health care to underprivileged girls. Sharing glimpses into her visist, Pashmina shared videos from the school where she interacted and spent time with the young girls, who started their day in school prayers, singing and dance, offering a heartwarming sight filled with laughter, passion and hope.

While Pashmina Roshan did her bit by offering a donation, the young actress also urged her fans and followers to contribute to the cause in her social media post saying, “The Sandipani Muni School in Vrindavan, provides FREE education, food, transport and healthcare services to over 1600 underprivileged girls. This is how the girls start their day: with prayer, dance, laughter, passion and so much hope! 💛

Thanks to my cousin @smritikumar03 we got to spend some time with these brilliant, talented girls. Here is a link to the @fflvindia website. Please do donate it makes a difference!! The happiness on their face is unmatched!”

The actress also shared the links to the organization to help the cause.

Filled with positivity, Pashmina testifies the positivity, innocence and hope that radiated from her interaction, wherein she danced with the girls, as well as, immersed herself in their routine.

On the work front, Pashmina Roshan will soon make her debut in the entertainment industry with Ramesh Taurani’s upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound, which is a reboot of the 2003’s Ishq Vishk, that marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut. Releasing next year, the contemporary rom-com is directed by National Award winning director Nipun Dharmadhikari, and stars Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal and Jibran Khan.