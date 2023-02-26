Pathaan holds strongly at the box office, worldwide collections now at 1016 crore gross

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1016 crore gross till today.

Pathaan is on a brilliant run at the domestic and overseas box office since its release. Pathaan, on its fifth Saturday was again rock-steady at the box office and held up strongly. It collected 1.98 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1.95 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.03 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $46.58 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 523.16 crore (Hindi – 505.05 crore, Dubbed – 18.11 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1016 crore (India gross : 633 crore, overseas : 383 crore)!