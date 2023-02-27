Pathaan holds strongly at the box office, worldwide collections now at 1020 crore gross

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1020 crore gross till today.

Pathaan is on a brilliant run at the domestic and overseas box office since its release. Pathaan, on its fifth Sunday was again rock-steady at the box office and held up strongly. It collected 2.50 crore nett in India (Hindi – 2.45 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.05 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $46.74 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 525.76 crore (Hindi – 507.60 crore, Dubbed – 18.16 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1020 crore (India gross : 636 crore, overseas : 384 crore)!