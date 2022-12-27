Pathaan: John Abraham’s character is called Jim

Pathaan is being touted as India’s biggest ever action spectacle that audiences have ever seen on the big screen. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The makers are constantly dropping breadcrumbs to the fans and audiences so that they are constantly discovering new information about this most anticipated film in recent times. It looks like YRF released the jukebox of Pathaan on Friday and it interestingly has a Pathaan theme track and a Jim theme track which led to fans figuring out that John, who plays Pathaan’s arch-enemy, is going to be called Jim!

Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he will present John in a super slick avatar in Pathaan. He had said, “I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John!”

YRF’s adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.