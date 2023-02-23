Pathaan keeps holding at the box office, worldwide collections now at 1006 crore gross

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1006 crore gross till today.

Pathaan is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan, on its fourth Wednesday was rock-steady again at the box office as the film continues to earn steadily. It collected 1.08 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1.05 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.03 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $46.15 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 519.14 crore (Hindi – 501.10 crore, Dubbed – 18.04 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1006 crore (India gross : 627 crore, overseas : 379 crore).