Pathaan touching 950 crore gross worldwide, sees a massive third Sunday

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office. Pathaan is now touching 950 crore gross worldwide as after a solid third Sunday, it has so far collected 946 crore gross worldwide!

Pathaan, on its third Sunday, saw a massive jump again at the box office. It collected 13 crore nett in India (Hindi – 12.60 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.40 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $43.54 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 489.05 crore (Hindi – 471.85 crore, Dubbed – 17.20 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 946 crore (India gross : 588 crore, overseas : 358 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.