Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo starrer Heer Sara release postponed to June 12

The much-awaited women-led road drama starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo is now set to arrive in theatres on June 12. Earlier slated to release on May 29, the film was previously titled Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry and has now officially been renamed Heer Sara.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, Heer Sara stars Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles, alongside Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve and Nishank Verma in pivotal supporting parts. The film traces an emotional and transformative road journey of two women navigating personal struggles, societal expectations, and emotional healing.

The makers decided to shorten the title after believing Heer Sara felt sharper, more memorable, and emotionally resonant. The revised title was also seen as more audience-friendly and effective from a marketing standpoint.

Following the tremendous response to the recently released trailer, the makers decided to push the film’s release with the new title to allow for a stronger promotional run. Several collaborators and fans have shown keen interest in participating in the promotions of the film, prompting the team to take additional time to maximise outreach and build momentum ahead of release. The makers felt it would be wise to utilise another two weeks to further amplify the campaign around the film.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into a heartfelt road-trip narrative centred around Heer and Sara, who embark on a motorcycle journey from Indore to Pondicherry in search of freedom, clarity, and a fresh perspective on life.

The film is creatively backed by producer Raj Singh Chaudhary, known for acclaimed films such as Gulaal and Thar. Backed by Sony Music India and produced by Maghaa Creations, Next Level Productions, and Opticus Inc., Heer Sara will now release in cinemas on June 12.