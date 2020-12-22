Paurashpur director Shachindra Vats on National Award winning costume designer late Leena Daru designing costumes for the show

One of the most striking and challenging tasks to create period dramas, and that too a fictional one like ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s magnum opus, ‘Paurashpur’ is opulent sets and grand costumes to resemble the narrative. The larger-than-life costumes not only complement the larger-than-life narrative, they tell a story of their own – an account of the robust heritage of Indian crafts and textiles.

The magnificent trailer and intriguing character posters of the epic fictional drama ‘Paurashpur’ left the viewers spellbound. Back were the lavish sets, colourful frames, and drop-dead gorgeous characters. Only this time, the stakes seem to be higher.

Among several aspects of Paurashpur that make it seem loyal to the social and cultural bearings of its narrative are the costumes. Elaborate and intricate, each costume not only harks back to the prevalent crafts but also journeys with the characters themselves. Opulence may characterize every frame, but it is never mistaken for extravagance – a creative challenge the late National award-winning costume designer Leena Daru has lived up to in every scene.

Director Shachindra Vats recollects working closely with the designer. “What should I say about Leena Ji and her exemplary work… everyone is aware of her work and the memorable and blockbuster films that she was associated with and won so many awards. She had worked with several big stars of Bollywood, thereby creating a unique style statement for them. For her designs to be a part of Paurashpur was not less than an achievement for all of us.”

“When I got to know that Leenaji was roped in for Paurashpur, I got excited. She worked on individual character sketches in terms of their characterization and traits and eventually created wonderful costumes for them, which the viewers have been appreciating. She had personally sketched every character beautifully. Given her age, she had worked immensely hard for Paurashpur, and that’s commendable. The costumes that she considered the sensibilities of today’s generation while designing the costumes for the fictional period drama. They are very relatable yet stylish. Every character’s frame is stylish enough to attract you. Leenaji is the soul of Paurashpur, and the reason why the first look being appreciated is because of her hard work and creative inputs. Paurashpur was her last venture which I dedicate to her, and she will always be in our hearts,” adds Vats.

The period-drama series stars including the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, among others.

Witness the epic story of an extraordinary kingdom with stories both bold & brutal, as the sexes battle it out amidst royal betrayals, double standards, gender politics & a decision that questions the social fabric of an entire kingdom.

Stay tuned to watch the masterpiece ‘Paurashpur’ on 29th December 2020 only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5!