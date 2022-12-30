Pawni Pandey is all set to welcome the new year in Maldives.

Singer Pawni Pandey is all set to set the stage on fire as she gears up for her New Year’s Eve performance in Maldives. The gala event, a government public show, will take place at the Hulhumale Synthetic Track stadium and will see Pawni belting out some of the biggest chart busters in recent times.

Apart from the show, Pawni also plans to mix work and pleasure with this Maldives trip. The singer will be stationed at the picturesque islands with her family post the show for the next 3-4 days.

Commenting on the same, Pawni adds “I’m looking forward to the performance in Maldives and the upcoming holiday as well. I thoroughly enjoy performing live and 31st Dec is always special because the crowds are full of energy and the vibe is unparalleled. Stepping into the New year with a holiday with my family is just the cherry on the cake” she concludes.