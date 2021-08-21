“People used to come touch my feet since I was in Sai Baba’s look on the sets of Sabka Sai” – Mohammad Samad

Samad, who rose to fame post Tumbbad and Chhichhore, is all set to portray young Sai Baba in MX Player’s upcoming web series Sabka Sai.

Samad spent a lot of time preparing for the character by watching shows and movies made on Sai Baba’s life. He also read books written on him. All this preparation helped him to understand Sai Baba and his teachings.

Sharing his experience on portraying younger Sai Baba on screen, actor Samad says “I loved doing it. Initially when I went on set to shoot, people from around would come and touch my feet since I was in Sai Baba’s costume. Even the village people, where we were shooting, were coming to touch my feet, saying namaste and talking to me. It showed how much they respected Sai Baba and it made me feel very happy.”

Adding further he says “I learnt a lot on how a human should lead their life, how we should always speak and stand by the truth and never lie. I also learnt that no matter the religion, everyone is equal. Sabka maalik ek hi hota hai. I also learnt not to play with anyone’s faith, belief and religion.”

The series also stars Raj Arjun, Gulki Joshi, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar and others in pivotal roles. Dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well, Sabka Sai will stream for FREE, starting 26th August – only on MX Player.