Perfect Family streaming from 26th June only on Sony LIV

Every family has a portrait they show the world and a conversation they never finish. Sony LIV presents Perfect Family that peels back the frame.

Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, this eight-episode series marks Pankaj Tripathi’s debut as a producer. The ensemble cast includes Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Gulshan Devaiah, and Kaveri Seth, who bring the Karkaria family to vivid, chaotic life.

The Karkarias, look sorted. Then a child’s emotional breakdown sends them into family therapy and everything they’ve left unsaid begins to surface. What follows is an emotionally moving and more relatable journey than most families will care to admit.

Neha Dhupia shared, “The beauty of this show lies in its honesty. It doesn’t try to give easy answers or perfect characters. It simply holds up a mirror to family dynamics in a very raw and relatable way.”

Girija Oak Godbole said, “What I loved most about Perfect Family is how real it feels. Every character is flawed, emotional, and messy, just like all of us. It’s a story that will make people pause, reflect, and maybe even call their loved ones after watching it.”