Pet Puraan: SonyLIV releases the trailer of its Marathi original

Pet Puraan brings to light the clash in mindsets and priorities between a modern-day, working couple who do not wish for kids and their respective families, who have a more traditional approach towards what completes a family. How will their families & society react to their unconventional choices? To Find out more watch the trailer.

Streaming from 6th May on Sony LIV, the show stars Saie Tamhankar as Anjali and Lalit Prabhakar as Atul. Pet Puraan is created and written by Director Dnyanesh Zoting and is produced by Ranjit Gugle of Huge Productions. #PetPuraan will stream in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.