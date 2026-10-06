Phata Patakha: Yami Gautam Dhar brings the party to the zombies in Nayyi Navelli’s second song

Zee Music Company presents the high-energy dance anthem from Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow’s fantasy family entertainer, composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar

Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar in a never-before-seen avatar, the film brings to life India’s very own fantasy family-entertainer – an unexpected big-screen adventure packed with masti, mystery and all-out masala entertainment

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is a G. V. Prakash Kumar musical

Nayyi Navelli arrives in cinemas across India on 16th October 2026, ahead of Dussehra

Zee Music Company, in association with Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, presents ‘Phata Patakha’, the second song from Nayyi Navelli. Composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi, the high-energy track choreographed by Vijay Ganguly brings Yami Gautam Dhar to the centre of an unexpected zombie dance party. Packed with infectious beats, a catchy hook and larger-than-life choreography, ‘Phata Patakha’ gives the film’s fantasy world a quirky musical twist, turning the undead into the life of the party. With its celebratory energy, infectious rhythm and dance-ready hook, the track arrives at just the right time to become a Navratri favourite, bringing an unexpected zombie twist to the festive dance floor.

G. V. Prakash Kumar said, “Phata Patakha” gave us the opportunity to experiment with a very unusual musical world. The idea was to take the eccentricity of Nayyi Navelli and translate it into a track that feels instantly celebratory. I wanted the composition to have a strong hook and an energy that stays with you, while still retaining the quirky character of the film. Vayu’s lyrics and Madhubanti’s vocals brought exactly the playful, uninhibited quality the song needed, and Yami’s performance takes that energy to another level.”

Madhubanti Bagchi added “Phata Patakha is pure, uninhibited madness packed with humour and incredible energy. Recording it was an absolute blast because the track is just so larger-than-life with that playful, high-octane edge. The creative pairing of G. V. Prakash Kumar and Vayu made this one of the most exciting tracks I’ve ever recorded. I can’t wait to see people dancing to it!”