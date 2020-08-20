Photo in swimsuit posted by Athiya Shetty; K. L. Rahul’s comment caught everyone’s attention

The relationship between Bollywood and cricket is very close. Many couples in Bollywood and cricket are still in the news today. Among these couples are Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge and Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keach have also tied the knot. Athiya Shetty and cricketer K. L. Discussions about the affair between the two Rahul have begun to color.

Sunil Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty has recently posted a photo on social media. K on this photo of her. L. Rahul’s reaction is a matter of discussion. In this photo, Athiya is seen in a swimsuit and she has taken a selfie while looking in the mirror. Some artists in the industry have also commented on her photo.

However, in all these comments, K. L. Rahul’s comment is getting special attention. He has commented on this photo of Athiya as ‘Jefa’. Now, netizens are wondering what exactly this Jeffa means. Jefa is a Spanish word meaning ‘boss’.