Phurr becomes the internet’s new party favourite as Honey Singh and Kapil Sharma Team Up

For the first time ever, Honey Singh and Kapil Sharma have come together on screen, and their collaboration has created instant magic for the audience. Their latest track Phurr has taken social media by storm, with fans celebrating the duo’s refreshing and high-energy pairing. Viewers are showering love on their effortless camaraderie, infectious vibe and the fun spirit they bring to the screen.

Phurr has already crossed over 25+ million reach across platforms, emerging as one of the most talked-about songs this season. The track is being widely hailed as the party anthem of the year as listeners continue to groove to its upbeat sound and the duo’s crackling presence. The excitement further grew when Mika Singh and Kiku Sharda shared the song on their Instagram stories, adding to the buzz and amplifying its visibility online.

The anticipation around Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is only rising with this hit track. The film features Kapil Sharma in the lead along with Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina and Parul Gulati. With Phurr already winning hearts, the film’s momentum is stronger than ever ahead of its theatrical release.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 releases in cinemas on 12 December 2025.