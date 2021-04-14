&pictures presents a fun-filled weekend with the television premiere of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on 18th April

Jab Suraj ki love life mein Mangal banega roadblock, to full on entertainment hoga non-stop! Get ready for a laugh riot with &pictures premiere of ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ on 18th April at 12 noon. The Abhishek Sharma directorial dramedy is lined with talented actors Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. In the movie Manoj Bajpayee (Mangal) will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of overly suspicious detective Madhu Mangal Rane, donning different looks to expose the bad habits of prospective grooms. His detective bravado finally meets its match in the witty Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh). This comical game of one-upmanship will surely make your weekend fun filled.

Talking about the premiere, Manoj Bajpayee shared, “I am always looking for new things to do and this character of Madhu Mangal Rane was a relatively new area for me. Getting into different looks as a detective was an opportunity for me to play multiple characters in a single movie. Working with Diljit and Fatima was really fun and Abhishek’s fresh take on the story really inspired us to align our efforts to his ideas. So, if you’re looking for a fun time with your family this weekend, tune in to &pictures on 18th April at 12pm.”

Thrilled about the premiere, Fatima Sana Shaikh said, “Suraj pe Mangal Bhari was one of the most exciting projects of my career. As an actor it’s very important to keep evolving and this was a great opportunity for me to learn from such an experienced and amazing star cast. I can’t help but admit that on the set I was starstruck by Manoj Sir as I am a huge fan of his work. I have lot of good memories attached to this film. The movie is a complete entertainer and the viewers will enjoy watching it.”

They say marriages are made in heaven, but in this case, reference checks are done here on earth – by the wedding detective Madhu Mangal Rane, who specializes in investigating prospective grooms. He is a master of disguise on a mission to ensure no woman settles for an unsuitable spouse. The story takes off when Madhu mistakenly destroys the image of Suraj Yadav as a potential groom in society. The plot accelerates when an angry Suraj takes an oath to teach Madhu a lesson. And thus, begins the mad events of out running each other’s tricks.

Kya Suraj ke bright future par lagega Mangal ka eclipse? To find out catch &pictures premiere of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari on 18th April at 12 noon.