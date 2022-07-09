&pictures to host world television premiere of Loveshhuda this Saturday

What if you fell in love at first sight but took you forever to admit that it was, in fact love at first sight! A love story, thodi hatke, thodi jaani-pehchani si, lekar aa raha hai &pictures, with the World Television Premiere of Loveshhuda on 9th July, 9.30pm. The film explores the epitome of serendipity when Gaurav’s bachelor party turns into the first chapter of his real love story with Pooja, a stranger he met at a bar.

Directed by Vaibhav Misra, Loveshhuda is set in a modern setting with old school love at heart. Featuring the chocolate boy Girish Kumar with our very own Miss India representative Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Sachin Khedekar, Tisca Chopra and Naveen Kasturia in pivotal roles, the film takes us on a scenic journey of love, friendship and siyyape. On Saturday Premiere Party where &pictures showcases fresh blockbusters every Saturday night, catch the World Television Premiere of Loveshhuda on 9th July at 9:30pm.

Talking about the film, Girish Kumar said, “I truly believe that love works out in the most mysterious ways possible. Loveshhuda is one such story. A guy is on his bachelor party but ends up finding the true love of his life. How rare is that! At the time, it was a fresh plot to introduce to the Indian audience that still holds relevance. Be it mushy love story or friends that drive you mad, we all have been in these situations at some point in our lives which makes Loveshhuda a must watch for the viewers of &pictures.”

Two singles, one crazy night and a series of unfortunate events. While destiny is a big player in this story that brings these two strangers together time and again to make them fall in love in the most un-filmy way possible. Will they follow the path of their destiny or go the other way?