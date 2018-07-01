Playground: CarryMinati’s team member Ayan Ali becomes the winner of the Amazon MiniTV reality show

Ayan Ali from team Dare Dragons led by CarryMinati is the ‘Ultimate Winner’ of ‘KFC PLAYGROUND’, world’s first ever gaming entertainment show. Ayan Ali aka 8Bit_Rebel walked away with a whopping INR 20 lakh cash prize after defeating 15 contestants in a four week long live gaming entertainment show. He also emerged as the Most Valued Player of the show topping the leader board. First Runner Up, Vanshaj Singh took home a cash prize of INR 15 lakhs.

OP Unicorns mentored by Scout clinched the Top Team Title scoring the highest points across 28 games played through the entire duration of the show. The team consistently played well leading them to victory and winning a cash prize of INR 15 lakhs. Hosted by RJ Mahvash, Actor & VJ Benafsha Soonawalla and RJ Rohit Varghese.

Speaking about his win, Ayan Ali, Ultimate Winner, said, “I am really thrilled to win the debut season of KFC PLAYGROUND. My stay in the arcade was nothing less than a roller-coaster ride where I went through various ups and downs and felt a myriad of emotions ranging from excitement, fun, camaraderie and more. Unlike most, I joined the show half way through, single-handedly supported my team and pulled Dare Dragons’ score while also winning hearts of my fellow contestants and viewers alike.”

Talking about his winning team, Tanmay Singh (better known as Scout), Mentor- OP Unicorns team, said, “When I was approached for PLAYGROUND, it was hard for me to envisage the structure and flow of this unique concept. But when we started engaging I realized the potential and the seriousness of this format. My brief to the team was to maintain the highest cumulative score from the very beginning and that’s what worked for us. My all-rounder team with its sheer perseverance and never say die attitude won a neck-to-neck match against AA Werewolves. A shout out to the Unicorns for their dedication, discipline and for putting ’WE’ before ‘ME’. I hope there is a next season and we are a part of it.”

The gaming community has grown to over 400m 1in India with Gen-Z spending over 8.5 hours per week watching gaming content.