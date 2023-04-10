Pocket FM’s Kitni Mohabbat Hai crosses 100 Million plays

Pocket FM, the audio series platform, has achieved a new milestone with its audio series Kitni Mohabbat Hai crossing 100 million plays. The romantic love story has been a fan favorite since its launch and has garnered immense praise for its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and top-notch narration.

With Kitni Mohabbat Hai being the latest edition, Pocket FM’s 100 million club boasts a wide range of blockbuster audio series including but not limited to Insta Millionaire, Shoorveer, The New Avatar, Secret Affair, and Ye Rishta Kaisa Hai.

Kitni Mohabbat Hai follows the love story of Meera and Akshat, who meet in an unexpected and thrilling way. As they start to spend more time together, their relationship takes a romantic turn, making for a heartwarming tale that has captured the attention of listeners worldwide.

Commenting on the success of Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Ashu Behl, SVP-Content, Pocket FM said, “We take immense pride in the overwhelming love and support that our listeners have shown towards ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’, as it crosses the remarkable milestone of 100 million plays. This audio series is a reflection of human emotions revolving around love, joy, and heartbreaks, and has garnered immense popularity among the youth. At Pocket FM, we are committed to delivering a diverse range of high-quality audio content that deeply resonates with our audience.”

Jaipur-based Sanjana Kirodiwal has written the script for the audio series, and RJ Sona has lent her voice to create the magic of love in this audio series.

Excited about the success of the audio series, Sanjana Kirodiwal said “As a writer, I find the ability of storytelling to forge connections and foster empathy among people to be incredibly inspiring. In that spirit, ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’ was a project that I poured my heart into, aiming to craft a narrative that would capture the complexities of human emotions, particularly around the themes of love and heartbreak. The immense support and love that the series has received is a testament to the enduring appeal of authentic and relatable stories that can resonate deeply with listeners.”

With its captivating narration and well-developed characters, Kitni Mohabbat Hai has managed to keep the listeners hooked till the very end. Pocket FM is known for its diverse range of audio series that covers multiple genres, including romance, thriller, fantasy and horror, among others. The platform’s vast library of content is available in various languages, making it a popular choice among audio content lovers.