Poet Nirmika Singh brings #AurSuno to the Stage with the Shamiyana

Poet Nirmika Singh is all set to bring her #AurSuno poems to Mumbai. Performing her special second stage show, Singh invites listeners for an evening of poetry called the #AurSuno Shamiyana. At the event, Singh will perform verses old and new, including her collaboration with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman titled “Kuch Aise Badley Duniya.”

Based on her viral and popular online poetry series, the Shamiyana is a unique baithak-style showcase that is bound to be a delight for lovers of old-school charm and intimate gatherings. The Shamiyana will take place at the famous artistic venue Above the Habitat in Mumbai’s Khar neighbourhood. Tickets for the event are priced accessibly.

Buy tickets to Nirmika Singh’s #AurSuno Shamiyana here:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/evening-of-poetry-nirmika-singh-aursuno-shamiyana/ET00

325679

Listeners can expect layered poems about the gambit of life as well as comforting chai and samosas at the highly-anticipated Shamiyana. Fusing spoken word theatre and the world of Hindi poetry, Singh’s #AurSuno series is a powerful and memorable sigil of the times. Since the last edition of the Shamiyana, Singh has regaled poetry lovers with an even more expansive oeuvre of groundbreaking verses that resonate with diverse people across generations.

Thought-provoking, nostalgic, inspiring and heartwarming, the #AurSuno Shamiyana will

spellbind listeners with its universal appeal. Singh’s unparalleled art and content in Hindi poetry has made her a pioneering name in the field. As a poet and lyricist, she has to her name several collaborations with celebrated composers including Rahman and Clinton Cerejo, among others. Singh has also presented at global events such as TEDx Countdown where she performed alongside changemakers such as Al Gore, Chris Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince William, the Pope and others.

As Singh brings her extraordinary, second Shamiyana show to the stage, attendees can expect to be enthralled and entertained by an unforgettable evening of Singh’s beloved poems.