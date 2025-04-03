Pooja Gor opens up about her intense preparation for Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes

Stepping into the enigmatic role of Durga in Sony LIV’s high-stakes thriller Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes was no easy feat for Pooja Gor. The actress underwent rigorous training to bring her complex, morally ambiguous character to life, both physically and mentally. From mastering action sequences to delving deep into Durga’s intricate psyche, Pooja pushed herself beyond her limits to do justice to the role.

Talking about the role, she said, “Action sequences were entirely new to me, and while the physical training was intense, it was the mental discipline that truly tested me. I even trained in handling weapons, which was exhilarating, but what surprised me most was the importance of breath control, it was crucial for executing complex scenes. What intrigued me most about Durga was her moral ambiguity; she isn’t just good or bad. Her mystique pulled me in. I built her inner world, her fears, beliefs, and the cost of distrust, to fully embody her. While the physical training mattered, the real challenge was letting her take over my mind. I focused on her psyche, the weight of her hidden responsibilities.”

Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes follows a covert team of elite operatives working in the shadows to neutralize threats before they strike. With Eijaz Khan reprising his role as Ravi Verma and Pooja Gor stepping in as Durga, this season dives deeper into deadly conspiracies, shocking betrayals, and an unrelenting battle to protect the nation. The stellar ensemble cast also features Swaroopa Ghosh and Tarun Anand. Produced by Bombay Show Studios LLP, with Sachin Pandey and Aditya Pandey at the helm, Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes promises edge-of-the-seat action and suspense.

Adrishyam 2 – The Invisible Heroes streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from April 4th!