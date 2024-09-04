Pooja Hedge completes shooting her portions for Deva

Pan-India sensation Pooja Hegde has officially concluded her shooting schedule for the much-anticipated film Deva. The actress wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence filmed over the last four days in Mumbai, marking the official completion of the film’s production.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pooja shared a heartfelt thank you note from the team, expressing their deep appreciation for her performance and dedication. She captioned the post, “The Sweetest. Thank you @roykapurfilms #DEVA #itsawrap.”

Deva, starring Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid Kapoor, is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. In the film, Pooja plays a determined journalist, while Shahid Kapoor takes on the role of a rebellious police officer embroiled in a high-profile case that unveils a tangled web of deceit and betrayal.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews and produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, Deva promises to be a gripping roller-coaster ride packed with drama, suspense, and unexpected twists. In addition to Deva, Pooja Hegde has a busy slate with upcoming projects including Surya 44, Nadiadwala Grandson’s Sanki, and other yet-to-be-announced ventures.